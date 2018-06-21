Latest

Henry named to Google Cloud Academic All-America® Men's Track & Field/Cross Country Team

June 21, 2018

The 2017 Mountain West cross country championships take place the UNM North Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Albuquerque, New Mexico
(Photos by Timothy Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos)

AUSTIN, Texas (June 21, 2018) –University of Wyoming sophomore runner Christopher Henry was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country team on Thursday garnering Third-Team honors.  Henry, a native of Laramie recorded a perfect grade point average of 4.0 in Molecular Biology and Physiology. He is an Academic All-MW selection and MW Scholar-Athlete.

Henry, who is a sophomore harrier for the Cowboys led Wyoming in four races last season. He led the Pokes at the Mountain Regional finishing 38th in one of the top regions in the country. Henry also excelled on the track this spring as a redshirt freshman, as he finished eighth in the 10,000 meters at the Mountain West Championships. He also qualified for the NCAA West Preliminaries in the race.

He ran the ninth fastest time in school history in the 10,000 meters at the Mt. Sac Relays with a time of 29:31.24.

Among the 46 student-athletes on the Division I Academic All-America® Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field teams, 23 men carry a GPA of 4.0 or better. He was one of three selections from the Mountain West Conference.

 

