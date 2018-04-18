Herberger’s To Close

Herberger’s in Rock Springs is expected to close following the liquidation of its parent company.

Bon-Ton Stores Inc., which operates under the Herberger’s, Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers nameplates, is set to undergo liquidation. A hearing by the Bankruptcy Court to approve the sale to the winning bidder and wind-down of the Company’s operations is scheduled for today.

Staff at the Rock Springs location were unable to comment on the closure and could not provide information about how many people are employed at the store.

In a press release, company President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Tracy said, “While we are disappointed by this outcome and tried very hard to identify bidders interested in operating the business as a going concern, we are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the impact of this development on our associates, customers, vendors and the communities we serve. We are incredibly grateful to all of our associates for their dedicated service to Bon-Ton and to our millions of loyal customers who we have had the pleasure to serve as their hometown store for more than 160 years.”

Bon-Ton Stores Inc. has 260 locations in 24 states. Herberger’s in White Mountain Mall is the only Bon-Ton store located in Wyoming.

White Mountain Mall was also not able to make a comment.