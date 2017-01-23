Here Is Your Seven Forecast

Today – Snow. High near 30. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow. Low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow. High near 22. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -4. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.

Thursday Night – Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Friday – Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 15.

Friday Night – Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Saturday – Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Saturday Night – Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 5.