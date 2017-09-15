Latest

Here’s Your Friday High School Sports Schedule

TOPICS:

September 15, 2017

Area high school athletic teams are very busy today.  Here is a listing of area teams in action:

Area Football Today:

In 4A – #6 Rock Springs at #4 Casper Kelly Walsh.  Broadcast time 5:40 with kickoff at 6:00 pm on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

In 3A – #2 Green River travels to Worland

In 2A – #5 Big Piney at #2 Greybull, #3 Mountain View will host Lovell at 4:00 pm, Pinedale travels to Kemmerer at 7:00 pm.

Intra-Class – (2A) Lyman travel to (1A) Cokville

In 6-Man – #2 Farson-Eden will host St. Stephens at 4:00 pm

Area Volleyball:

Kelly Walsh defeated Green River on Thursday 3-0.  Green River will battle Natrona today.  Rock Springs will be at Kelly Walsh today.

Farson-Eden, Rocky Mountain, Big Piney, and Kemmerer will compete in the multi-team Thermopolis Invitation beginning today.

Area Tennis:

Rock Springs and Green River tennis teams are competing in the South Regional Tournament in Cheyenne.  Placing in the tournament will determine seedings in next week’s state tournament.

Loan Stop

Area Swimming: 

Rock Springs will host Campbell County, Thunder Basin and Green River today.

Area Cross Country:

Green River travels to the Evanston Invitational

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Here’s Your Friday High School Sports Schedule"

Leave a Reply