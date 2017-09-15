Here’s Your Friday High School Sports Schedule

Area high school athletic teams are very busy today. Here is a listing of area teams in action:

Area Football Today:

In 4A – #6 Rock Springs at #4 Casper Kelly Walsh. Broadcast time 5:40 with kickoff at 6:00 pm on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

In 3A – #2 Green River travels to Worland

In 2A – #5 Big Piney at #2 Greybull, #3 Mountain View will host Lovell at 4:00 pm, Pinedale travels to Kemmerer at 7:00 pm.

Intra-Class – (2A) Lyman travel to (1A) Cokville

In 6-Man – #2 Farson-Eden will host St. Stephens at 4:00 pm

Area Volleyball:

Kelly Walsh defeated Green River on Thursday 3-0. Green River will battle Natrona today. Rock Springs will be at Kelly Walsh today.

Farson-Eden, Rocky Mountain, Big Piney, and Kemmerer will compete in the multi-team Thermopolis Invitation beginning today.

Area Tennis:

Rock Springs and Green River tennis teams are competing in the South Regional Tournament in Cheyenne. Placing in the tournament will determine seedings in next week’s state tournament.

Area Swimming:

Rock Springs will host Campbell County, Thunder Basin and Green River today.

Area Cross Country:

Green River travels to the Evanston Invitational