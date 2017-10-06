Here’s What’s Happening Today And Tonight In Area Football

A lot of football going on today and tonight. The Rock Springs Tigers (4-2) will entertain the new Thunder Basin High School (3-3) out of Gillette tonight at 7 pm. This will be the Tigers last home, regular season game of the season. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 1360 KRKK beginning at 6:40 pm and will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

The Green River Wolves (2-1, 4-1) will travel to Powell (1-2, 1-4) tonight in 3A West Conference play with a 7:00 pm start time.

In 2A West Conference area football, Lyman (2-1, 3-2) will be at Mountain View (3-0, 4-1) for a 3:00 pm game, Pinedale (2-2, 2-3) travels to Big Piney (3-1, 4-1) with kickoff at 3:30 pm, and Lovell (0-3, 1-4) will host Greybull (2-1, 3-2) at 7:00 pm.

Rocky Mountain (1-1, 1-2-1) will be at home against Shoshoni (0-2, 0-5) in 1A West Conference play. Kickoff at 7:00 pm. And in 6-Man football, Farson-Eden (4-0, 5-0) travels to Meeteetse (2-2, 3-2) for a 6-Man West conference game. Kickoff at 3:00 pm game.