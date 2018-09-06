Rock Springs Tigers Travel East to Take on Cheyenne Central Tomorrow

The Rock Springs Tigers Football team will travel east to Cheyenne tomorrow to take on the Cheyenne Central Indians.

The Tigers head into tomorrows game coming off a loss against Laramie last week. The Indians go into tomorrows game coming off a major loss to Sheridan.

The Tigers are averaging 155.5 yards per game of total rushing offense with an average of 117.5 yards passing per game.

Junior quarterback Justus Reese averages 99.5 yards passing per game and sits second on the team in total all-purpose offense with a total of 100.5 yards per game.

Junior Favor Okere leads the team in total rushing yards averaging 89.5 yards per game. Okere also leads the team in total all-purpose offense with a total of 101.5 yards per game.

When asked what he hoped to see last week that didn’t happen, coach Hastings said: “we hoped to take a step forward, and I don’t think we did that” and that the team “also needs to do a better job up front”.

The Tigers have won the last three meetings between the two schools. When asked how he will keep his team focused and not assume an automatic win, coach Hastings said: “ you stay focused ”.

When asked about the differences between weeks one and two, coach Hastings said “I felt we did a little better with our assignments” and that he felt the team was “lacking the physicality that we wanted to see”.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. with pregame set for 5:30 p.m. Listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s KMRZ 106.7.