High Desert Human Resources Association Receives Prestigious SHRM Award for Advancing the HR Profession

The Society for Human Resource Management recently awarded the High Desert Human Resources Association in Rock Springs its prestigious EXCEL Platinum Award for the Chapter’s accomplishments in 2016.

The award aligns individual chapters and state councils’ activities with SHRM’s aspirations for the HR profession. The award recognizes accomplishments and strategic activities and initiatives that enhance the human resources profession.

“Advancing the human resources profession is a daily mission at SHRM and this Chapter’s outstanding work this year contributed significantly to that goal,” said Henry G. (Hank) Jackson, president and CEO of SHRM. “Recipients of this prestigious award are those who show a strong commitment to advancing the HR profession through service to the community, local networking, and professional development activities.”

The EXCEL award can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum, and each level has a prescribed set of requirements and accomplishments that must be met. The High Desert Human Resources Association will receive recognition in SHRM publications and at conferences, a logo to display on their website and information to share with their members about the significance of this award.

In 2016 the High Desert Human Resources Association provided education to members and non-members in varying formats. The Board worked with Mountain States Employers Council and the EEOC Denver Field Office to provide 4.5 hours of SHRM & HRCI approved education. There were a total of 75 attendees from Sweetwater, Lincoln and Uinta Counties that also comprised a total of 24 different businesses. In 2016 the Association also provided education at the Rock Springs Chamber and Green River Chamber Small Business Development Meetings providing important education on areas that impact small employers.

For more information about the High Desert Human Resources Association visit: http://highdeserthr.shrm.org.