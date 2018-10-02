High Grizzly Bear Activity A Reminder To Be Bear Aware And To Stay Safe

CHEYENNE – This weekend Game and Fish personnel were on the move dealing with several situations involving grizzly bears and humans in northwest Wyoming. Near Wapiti, three grizzly bears were frequenting a residential area eating pet food and were filmed seeking to enter the backdoor of an occupied house.

There have also been incidents where bear spray was deployed by people dealing with aggressive acting bears as well as a situation where hazing and adverse conditioning techniques were used to resolve a conflict. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges people to be safe and take precautions to prevent bear conflicts even in areas where grizzly bears are not normally found.

Game and Fish is currently assisting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on two law enforcement investigations involving grizzly bears allegedly being aggressive towards hunters. One occurred outside of Dubois and the other in the Beartooth Mountains.



“In Park County this weekend our employees have been very active in trying to resolve situations where bears pose a risk to people. We remind everyone that grizzlies are in places people may not expect and that this is the time of year when bears are seeking high calorie food as they prepare to hibernate,” said Brian Nesvik, Chief Game Warden for the WGFD. Nesvik also reminded people to secure human and pet food, garbage and big game meat to ensure bears aren’t inadvertently attracted to places near people.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a program devoted to reducing conflicts with bears and keeping people safe. It’s called Bear Wise and there are many resources on Game and Fish’s website.