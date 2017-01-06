High School Basketball…Game On Today!

Area high school basketball teams are back in action today after Thursday’s weather and road conditions canceled some games. Both Rock Springs and Green River boys and girls teams are heading to Cheyenne a day late to compete in thee Cheyenne Invitation while Farson-Eden plays at the Pinedale Invitational. Here is today’s schedule:

Rock Springs Lady Tigers vs. Laramie at 12:30 pm at South High School. Rock Springs Tigers vs. Laramie at 2:00 pm at South High School. Both games will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK beginning around 12:15 pm. You can also stream the games at 1360KRKK.com.

Green River Wolves vs. Sheridan at 3:30 pm at East High School. Green River Lady Wolves vs. Sheridan at 5:00 pm at East High School.

Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams will compete in the Pinedale Invitational today. Each team will play two games. The girls will play Pinedale at 10:30 am and Big Piney at 6:00 pm while the boys will also play Pinedale at 12:00 pm and Big Piney tonight at 7:30.