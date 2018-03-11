High School Basketball Season Ends With 4A/3A Title Games

The 2017/18 high school basketball season came to a close last night in Casper with the crowning of Campbell County High School as the 4A Boys Champion. The Camels defeated Sheridan 71-61 to win their first state basketball title since 2014 and their 13th since 1990. Evanston wrapped up their successful season with a 47-40 win over Casper Kelly Walsh for third place. Cheyenne East defeated Casper Natrona 69-65 in overtime for the 4A Boys Consolation Championship.

Campbell County also won the 4A Girls Championship with a 65-41 victory over Cheyenne East. For the Lady Camels it is the third title in the last four years and their 17th since 1990. Thunder Basin defeated Cheyenne Central 47-36 for third place and Casper Natrona handled Rock Springs 48-37 for the 4A Girls Consolation Championship.

In the 3A Wyoming State Basketball Tournament, it took two overtimes for Buffalo to defeat Cody 81-72. The win marked the Bisons’ first title since 2015. Rawlins defeated Riverton 46-35 for third place and Worland handed Lander a 61-56 loss to win the 3A Boys Consolation Championship.

Douglas wrapped up an undefeated season (27-0) with their 63-52 win over Buffalo for their first crown since 2014. Powell defeated Star Valley 40-34 for third place and Lyman won the Consolation Championship with a 72-54 win over Worland.