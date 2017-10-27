High School Football Playoffs Round One Results; Semi-Final Breakdown

Here are your wyopreps.com scores and playoff breakdown for the Semi-Final Round of play. Four area schools advance to Semi-Final Round.
4A
|
#8 Cheyenne Central
|
7
|
#1Sheridan
|
54
|
#5 Thunder Basin
|
12
|
#4 Kelly Walsh
|
30
|
#6 Rock Springs
|
15
|
#3 Cheyenne East
|
50
|
#7 Laramie
|
6
|
#2 Natrona
|
44
3A
|
#4W Worland
|
21
|
#1E Torrington
|
46
|
#3E Douglas
|
7
|
#2W Green River
|
28
|
#3W Cody
|
27
|
#2E Buffalo
|
0
|
#4E Rawlins
|
0
|
#1W Star Valley
|
62
2A
|
#4W Lovell
|
6
|
#1E Glenrock
|
61
|
#3E Newcastle
|
14
|
#2W Big Piney
|
42
|
#3W Greybull
|
6
|
#2 E Wheatland
|
37
|
#4E Thermopolis
|
0
|
#1W Mountain View
|
45
1A
|
#4W Saratoga
|
0
|
#1E Pine Bluffs
|
58
|
#3E Upton-Sundance
|
39
|
#2W Rocky Mountain
|
22
|
#3W Wind River
|
0
|
#2E Big Horn
|
51
|
#4E Southeast
|
0
|
#1W Cokeville
|
42
6-Man
|
#4W Meeteetse
|
0
|
#1E Kaycee
|
77
|
#3E Midwest
|
22
|
#2W Burlington
|
52
|
#3W Little Snake River
|
75
|
#2E Hanna Elk Mountain
|
13
|
#4E Guernsey-Sunrise
|
24
|
#1W Farson-Eden
|
73
Playoff Breakdown
The Semi-Final Round of the State High School Football Playoffs will take place on Friday November 2, 2017.
- 4A
Sheridan at Kelly Walsh
Cheyenne East at Natrona
- 3A
Torrington at Green River
Cody at Star Valley
- 2A
Glenrock at Big Piney
Wheatland at Mountain View
- 1A
Pine Bluffs at Union-Sundance
Big Horn at Cokeville
- 6-Man
Burlington at Kaycee
Little Snake River at Farson-Eden
