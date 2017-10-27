Latest

High School Football Playoffs Round One Results; Semi-Final Breakdown

TOPICS:

October 27, 2017

Here are your wyopreps.com scores and playoff breakdown for the Semi-Final Round of play. Four area schools advance to Semi-Final Round.

4A

#8 Cheyenne Central

7

#1Sheridan

54

#5 Thunder Basin

12

#4 Kelly Walsh

30

#6 Rock Springs

15

#3 Cheyenne East

50

#7 Laramie

6

#2 Natrona

44

Fiesta

3A

#4W Worland

21

#1E Torrington

46

#3E Douglas

7

#2W Green River

28

#3W Cody

27

#2E Buffalo

0

#4E Rawlins

0

#1W Star Valley

62

2A

#4W Lovell

6

#1E Glenrock

61

#3E Newcastle

14

#2W Big Piney

42

#3W Greybull

6

#2 E Wheatland

37

#4E Thermopolis

0

#1W Mountain View

45

John Bunning

1A

#4W Saratoga

0

#1E Pine Bluffs

58

#3E Upton-Sundance

39

#2W Rocky Mountain

22

#3W Wind River

0

#2E Big Horn

51

#4E Southeast

0

#1W Cokeville

42

6-Man

#4W Meeteetse

0

#1E Kaycee

77

#3E Midwest

22

#2W Burlington

52

#3W Little Snake River

75

#2E Hanna Elk Mountain

13

#4E Guernsey-Sunrise

24

#1W Farson-Eden

73

Playoff Breakdown

The Semi-Final Round of the State High School Football Playoffs will take place on Friday November 2, 2017.

  • 4A

Sheridan at Kelly Walsh

Cheyenne East at Natrona

  • 3A

Torrington at Green River

Cody at Star Valley

  • 2A

Glenrock at Big Piney

Wheatland at Mountain View

  • 1A

Pine Bluffs at Union-Sundance

Big Horn at Cokeville

  • 6-Man

Burlington at Kaycee

Little Snake River at Farson-Eden

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "High School Football Playoffs Round One Results; Semi-Final Breakdown"

Leave a Reply