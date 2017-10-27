High School Football Playoffs Round One Results; Semi-Final Breakdown

Here are your wyopreps.com scores and playoff breakdown for the Semi-Final Round of play. Four area schools advance to Semi-Final Round.

4A

#8 Cheyenne Central 7 #1Sheridan 54 #5 Thunder Basin 12 #4 Kelly Walsh 30 #6 Rock Springs 15 #3 Cheyenne East 50 #7 Laramie 6 #2 Natrona 44

3A

#4W Worland 21 #1E Torrington 46 #3E Douglas 7 #2W Green River 28 #3W Cody 27 #2E Buffalo 0 #4E Rawlins 0 #1W Star Valley 62

2A

#4W Lovell 6 #1E Glenrock 61 #3E Newcastle 14 #2W Big Piney 42 #3W Greybull 6 #2 E Wheatland 37 #4E Thermopolis 0 #1W Mountain View 45

1A

#4W Saratoga 0 #1E Pine Bluffs 58 #3E Upton-Sundance 39 #2W Rocky Mountain 22 #3W Wind River 0 #2E Big Horn 51 #4E Southeast 0 #1W Cokeville 42

6-Man

#4W Meeteetse 0 #1E Kaycee 77 #3E Midwest 22 #2W Burlington 52 #3W Little Snake River 75 #2E Hanna Elk Mountain 13 #4E Guernsey-Sunrise 24 #1W Farson-Eden 73

Playoff Breakdown

The Semi-Final Round of the State High School Football Playoffs will take place on Friday November 2, 2017.

4A

Sheridan at Kelly Walsh

Cheyenne East at Natrona

3A

Torrington at Green River

Cody at Star Valley

2A

Glenrock at Big Piney

Wheatland at Mountain View

1A

Pine Bluffs at Union-Sundance

Big Horn at Cokeville

6-Man

Burlington at Kaycee

Little Snake River at Farson-Eden