High School Football Results: September 1

Here are your wyopreps.com results from tonights High School Football action from across the state.
4A
Sheridan 37 Cheyenne Central 7
Campbell County 6 Natrona County 76
Cheyenne East 28 Kelly Walsh 7
Cheyenne South 6 Thunder Basin 28
Laramie 29 Rock Springs 51
3A
Star Valley 28 Preston, ID 14
Green River 42 Lander 6
Worland 6 Powell 3
Buffalo 10 Cody 7
Evanston 20 Rawlins 23
Jackson 14 Sugar-Salem, ID 41
2A
Glenrock 12 Greybull 7
Newcastle 22 Lovell 20
Lyman 6 Pinedale 47
1A
Rocky Mountain 14 Big Horn 44
Pine Bluffs 20 Mitchell, NE 14 – Double Overtime
Wright 6 Tongue River 14
Bayard, NE 32 Southeast 48
Lander JV Wyoming Indian (Tuesday September 5)
6 Man
Kaycee 79 Dubois 6
Guernsey-Sunrise Farson (Saturday 2 p.m.)
Little Snake River 66 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 20
Burlington 44 Midwest 40
Meeteetse 2 Rock River 0 – Forfeit
Meeteetse 48 Riverton Sophomores 34 – Exhibition
Normative Services 0 Riverside 76
St. Stephens Hanna Elk Mountain (Saturday 1 p.m.)
Ten Sleep Hulett (Saturday 2 p.m.)
Inter-Class
(1A) Cokeville 18 (2A) Mountain View 0
(2A) Wheatland 6 (3A) Torrington 56
(1A) Upton-Sundance 28 (2A) Moorcroft 6
(1A) Shoshoni 0 (2A) Thermopolis 48
(1A) Wind River 8 (2A) Big Piney 62
(1A) Saratoga 0 (2A) Kemmerer 34
(1A) Lusk 26 (2A) Burns 12
