Latest

High School Football Results: September 1

TOPICS:

September 1, 2017

Here are your wyopreps.com results from tonights High School Football action from across the state.

4A

Sheridan 37 Cheyenne Central 7

Campbell County 6 Natrona County 76

Cheyenne East 28 Kelly Walsh 7

Cheyenne South 6 Thunder Basin 28

Laramie 29 Rock Springs 51

3A

Star Valley 28 Preston, ID 14

Green River 42 Lander 6

Worland 6 Powell 3

Buffalo 10 Cody 7

Evanston 20 Rawlins 23

Jackson 14 Sugar-Salem, ID 41

2A

Glenrock 12 Greybull 7

Newcastle 22 Lovell 20

Lyman 6 Pinedale 47

CTS

1A

Rocky Mountain 14 Big Horn 44

Pine Bluffs 20 Mitchell, NE 14 – Double Overtime

Wright 6 Tongue River 14

Bayard, NE 32 Southeast 48

Lander JV Wyoming Indian (Tuesday September 5)

6 Man

Kaycee 79 Dubois 6

Guernsey-Sunrise Farson (Saturday 2 p.m.)

Little Snake River 66 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 20

Burlington 44 Midwest 40

Meeteetse 2 Rock River 0 – Forfeit

Meeteetse 48 Riverton Sophomores 34 – Exhibition

Normative Services 0 Riverside 76

St. Stephens Hanna Elk Mountain (Saturday 1 p.m.)

Ten Sleep Hulett (Saturday 2 p.m.)

Inter-Class

(1A) Cokeville 18 (2A) Mountain View 0

(2A) Wheatland 6 (3A) Torrington 56

(1A) Upton-Sundance 28 (2A) Moorcroft 6

(1A) Shoshoni 0 (2A) Thermopolis 48

(1A) Wind River 8 (2A) Big Piney 62

(1A) Saratoga 0 (2A) Kemmerer 34

(1A) Lusk 26 (2A) Burns 12

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "High School Football Results: September 1"

Leave a Reply