High School Football Results: September 8, 2017

Here are your wyopreps High School Football scores from across the state.
4A
Natrona 34 Sheridan 37
Thunder Basin 7 Cheyenne East 39
Kelly Walsh 41 Cheyenne South 6
Cheyenne Central 27 Rock Springs 28
Laramie 44 Campbell County 0
3A
Torrington 14 Star Valley 38
Riverton 21 Green River 56
Hot Springs, SD 0 Douglas 34
Buffalo 24 Worland 12
Cody 37 Evanston 19
Powell 29 Jackson 0
2A
Greybull 33 Thermopolis 26
Mountain View 22 Big Piney 21
Lyman 8 Kemmerer 6
Campbell County JV Moorecroft Saturday 6 p.m.
1A
Big Horn 51 Southeast 23
Wright 34 Saratoga 8
Tongue River 0 Lusk 12
Natrona County JV 21 Wind River 12
Wind River JV Wyoming Indian Saturday 10 a.m.
Lander Freshman 48 Wyoming Indian 6 Tuesday September 5
Inter-Class
1A Lander 14 2A Glenrock 32
2A Pinedale 0 1A Cokeville 30
2A Burns 0 1A Pine Bluffs 31
2A Wheatland 14 3A Rawlins 26
2A Lovell 39 1A Shoshoni 0
6-Man
Hanna Elk Mountain Kaycee Saturday 2 p.m.
Farson-Eden 45 Burlington 43
Riverside Little Snake River Saturday 1 p.m.
Dubois 40 Meeteetse 64
Normative Services 13 Midwest 75
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6 Guernsey-Sunrise 33
St. Stephens Ten Sleep Saturday 2 p.m.
Hulett 2 Rock River 0 Forfeit
