High School Football Results: September 8, 2017

September 8, 2017

Here are your wyopreps High School Football scores from across the state.

4A

Natrona 34 Sheridan 37

Thunder Basin 7 Cheyenne East 39

Kelly Walsh 41 Cheyenne South 6

Cheyenne Central 27 Rock Springs 28

Laramie 44 Campbell County 0

3A

Torrington 14 Star Valley 38

Riverton 21 Green River 56

Hot Springs, SD 0 Douglas 34

Buffalo 24 Worland 12

Cody 37 Evanston 19

Powell 29 Jackson 0

2A

Greybull 33 Thermopolis 26

Mountain View 22 Big Piney 21

Lyman 8 Kemmerer 6

Campbell County JV Moorecroft Saturday 6 p.m.

1A

Big Horn 51 Southeast 23

Wright 34 Saratoga 8

Tongue River 0 Lusk 12

Natrona County JV 21 Wind River 12

Wind River JV Wyoming Indian Saturday 10 a.m.

Lander Freshman 48 Wyoming Indian 6 Tuesday September 5

Inter-Class

1A Lander 14 2A Glenrock 32

2A Pinedale 0 1A Cokeville 30

2A Burns 0 1A Pine Bluffs 31

2A Wheatland 14 3A Rawlins 26

2A Lovell 39 1A Shoshoni 0

6-Man

Hanna Elk Mountain Kaycee Saturday 2 p.m.

Farson-Eden 45 Burlington 43

Riverside Little Snake River Saturday 1 p.m.

Dubois 40 Meeteetse 64

Normative Services 13 Midwest 75

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6 Guernsey-Sunrise 33

St. Stephens Ten Sleep Saturday 2 p.m.

Hulett 2 Rock River 0 Forfeit

