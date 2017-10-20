Latest

High School Football Scores: October 20, 2017

October 20, 2017

Here are your wyopreps.com High School Football Results from tonights action.

4A

Cheyenne East

14

Sheridan

38

Rock Springs

6

Natrona County

65

Campbell County

6

Kelly Walsh

86

Thunder Basin

34

Laramie

7

Cheyenne South

6

Cheyenne Central

55

3A

Star Valley

21

Green River

0

Riverton

14

Torrington

42

Douglas

0

Buffalo

17

Powell

0

Cody

43

Rawlins

32

Lander

14

Jackson

16

Evanston

63

2A

Burns

8

Glenrock

50

Mountain View

15

Greybull

41

Wheatland

28

Moorcroft

8

Big Piney

21

Lyman

20

Lovell

20

Kemmerer

0

Thermopolis

12

Newcastle

48

1A

Cokeville

51

Shoshoni

12

Upton-Sundance

14

Pine Bluffs

28

Tongue River

13

Big Horn

52

Lusk

Southeast

Not Available At Press Time

Saratoga

14

Wind River

26

Rocky Mountain

2

Wyoming Indian

0

Forfeit

Rocky Mountain

14

Wright

26

6-Man

Normative Services

6

Kaycee

90

Farson-Eden

Little Snake River

Saturday 1 p.m.

Burlington

73

Riverside

25

Midwest

Hanna Elk Mountain

Saturday Noon

Hulett

32

Gurnsey-Sunrise

38

Meeteetse

73

St. Stephens

32

Dubois

Ten Sleep

Saturday 1 p.m.

Lingle Ft. Laramie

2

Rock River

0

Forfeit

Lingle Ft. Laramie

36

Big Springs, NE.

44

Exhibition Game in Dalton Nebraska

3A Worland

27

2A Pinedale

7
