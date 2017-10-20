High School Football Scores: October 20, 2017

Here are your wyopreps.com High School Football Results from tonights action.
4A
|
Cheyenne East
|
14
|
Sheridan
|
38
|
Rock Springs
|
6
|
Natrona County
|
65
|
Campbell County
|
6
|
Kelly Walsh
|
86
|
Thunder Basin
|
34
|
Laramie
|
7
|
Cheyenne South
|
6
|
Cheyenne Central
|
55
3A
|
Star Valley
|
21
|
Green River
|
0
|
Riverton
|
14
|
Torrington
|
42
|
Douglas
|
0
|
Buffalo
|
17
|
Powell
|
0
|
Cody
|
43
|
Rawlins
|
32
|
Lander
|
14
|
Jackson
|
16
|
Evanston
|
63
2A
|
Burns
|
8
|
Glenrock
|
50
|
Mountain View
|
15
|
Greybull
|
41
|
Wheatland
|
28
|
Moorcroft
|
8
|
Big Piney
|
21
|
Lyman
|
20
|
Lovell
|
20
|
Kemmerer
|
0
|
Thermopolis
|
12
|
Newcastle
|
48
1A
|
Cokeville
|
51
|
Shoshoni
|
12
|
Upton-Sundance
|
14
|
Pine Bluffs
|
28
|
Tongue River
|
13
|
Big Horn
|
52
|
Lusk
|
Southeast
|
Not Available At Press Time
|
Saratoga
|
14
|
Wind River
|
26
|
Rocky Mountain
|
2
|
Wyoming Indian
|
0
|
Forfeit
|
Rocky Mountain
|
14
|
Wright
|
26
6-Man
|
Normative Services
|
6
|
Kaycee
|
90
|
Farson-Eden
|
Little Snake River
|
Saturday 1 p.m.
|
Burlington
|
73
|
Riverside
|
25
|
Midwest
|
Hanna Elk Mountain
|
Saturday Noon
|
Hulett
|
32
|
Gurnsey-Sunrise
|
38
|
Meeteetse
|
73
|
St. Stephens
|
32
|
Dubois
|
Ten Sleep
|
Saturday 1 p.m.
|
Lingle Ft. Laramie
|
2
|
Rock River
|
0
|
Forfeit
|
Lingle Ft. Laramie
|
36
|
Big Springs, NE.
|
44
|
Exhibition Game in Dalton Nebraska
|
3A Worland
|
27
|
2A Pinedale
|
7
