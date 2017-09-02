High School Football: Tigers And Wolves Victorious. Pronghorns Open Season Today

The Rock Springs Tigers streaked out to a 34-0 halftime lead, and then held off a Laramie second half comeback to secure a 51-29 home win over the Plainsmen Friday night. The win upped the Tigers record to 1-1 while Laramie fell to 0-2. The Tigers will stay home next Friday and host Cheyenne Central. The 0-2 Indians fell 37-7 to top rated Sheridan last night.

Other 4A scores: Casper Natrona 76 Campbell County 6, Cheyenne East 15 Casper Kelly Walsh 7, Thunder Basin (Gillette) 28 Cheyenne South 6.

In 3A play, the second rated Green River Wolves opened the season on the road and came away with a 42-6 win over Lander. Green River will have their home opener next Friday when they host Worland, a 6-3 upset winner over number four Powell. In other area 3A scores: Top rated Star Valley 28 Preston, Idaho 14, Rawlins 23 Evanston 20, Sugar -Salem, Idaho 41 Jackson 14.

In other area scores: Pinedale 47 Lyman 6, Cokeville 18 Mountain View 0, Big Piney 62 Wind River 8, Kemmerer 34 Saratoga 0 (Kemmerer stops their 36-game regualr season losing streak).

Today, second rated Farson-Eden will open their 6-Man season when they play host to to number four Guernsy-Sunrise. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 pm.