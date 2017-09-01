High School Golf Results: Rock Springs Invitational

Here are the golf results for the following high schools from the Rock Springs Invitational.
Green River Wolves
Student R1 R2 Final
Brad Eveatt 111 94 205
Kaleb Saccamano 96 113 209
Ashton Brice 103 100 203
Trevor Moser 121 107 228
Connor Wilkins 89 96 185
Sydney Brice 129 135 264
Rock Springs Tigers
Student R1 R2 Final
C Anderson 114 99 213
Joe Bingman 106 87 193
Julian Delgadillo 117 114 231
James Brewer 104 92 196
Makinzie Havskjold 98 103 201
Sydney Legerski 96 117 213
Audrey Feagler 105 99 204
Kemmerer Rangers
Student R1 R2 Final
Ty Hybinysell 97 85 182
Rayce Kindschuh 95 94 189
Ben Wergin 96 90 186
Brandon Banister 112 97 209
Shawn Crank 114 119 233
Lyman Eagles
Student R1 R2 Final
Nathan Koch 96 96 192
Andrew Housekeeper 89 83 172
Ryan Nielson 102 100 202
Ben Rasmussen 113 103 216
Garrett Rickets 130 125 255
Pinedale Wranglers
Student R1 R2 Final
Danny Gosar 86 84 170
Teegan Pennock 91 90 181
Tommy LaBuda 94 94 188
Blake Illoway 92 98 190
Kolten Hansen 92 92 184
Clayla Saxton 107 104 211
Kodie Hammer 108 100 208
Hannah LaBuda 131 125 256
Evanston Red Devils
Student R1 R2 Final
Brady Hurd 90 80 170
Brady Smith 83 91 174
Braxton Lind 87 87 174
Dominic D’Anzi 86 84 170
Mason Ellingford 90 98 188
Lexi Cornell 86 97 183
Kyra Sponenburgh 99 95 194
Ally Hansen 100 110 210
