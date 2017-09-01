Latest

High School Golf Results: Rock Springs Invitational

September 1, 2017

Here are the golf results for the following high schools from the Rock Springs Invitational.

Green River Wolves

Student        R1 R2 Final

Brad Eveatt 111 94 205

Kaleb Saccamano 96 113 209

Ashton Brice 103 100 203

Trevor Moser 121 107 228

Connor Wilkins 89 96 185

Sydney Brice 129 135 264

Rock Springs Tigers

Student       R1 R2 Final

C Anderson 114 99 213

Joe Bingman 106 87 193

Julian Delgadillo 117 114 231

James Brewer 104 92 196

Makinzie Havskjold 98 103 201

Sydney Legerski 96 117 213

Audrey Feagler 105 99 204

Kemmerer Rangers

Student         R1 R2 Final

Ty Hybinysell 97 85 182

Rayce Kindschuh 95 94 189

Ben Wergin 96 90 186

Brandon Banister 112 97 209

Shawn Crank 114 119 233

Lyman Eagles

Student          R1 R2 Final

Nathan Koch 96 96 192

Andrew Housekeeper 89 83 172

Ryan Nielson 102 100 202

Ben Rasmussen 113 103 216

Garrett Rickets 130 125 255

Pinedale Wranglers

Student          R1 R2 Final

Danny Gosar 86 84 170

Teegan Pennock 91 90 181

Tommy LaBuda 94 94 188

Blake Illoway 92 98 190

Kolten Hansen 92 92 184

Clayla Saxton 107 104 211

Kodie Hammer 108 100 208

Hannah LaBuda 131 125 256

Evanston Red Devils

Student      R1 R2 Final

Brady Hurd 90 80 170

Brady Smith 83 91 174

Braxton Lind 87 87 174

Dominic D’Anzi 86 84 170

Mason Ellingford 90 98 188

Lexi Cornell 86 97 183

Kyra Sponenburgh 99 95 194

Ally Hansen 100 110 210

