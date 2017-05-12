High School Graduation Info For Sweetwater County Schools

It’s that time of year again. High school graduates of 2017 are preparing to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.

We’ve got all the information you need on graduation ceremonies in Sweetwater County.

Listed below are details for high school graduations across Sweetwater County:

Rock Springs High School

Rock Springs High School will celebrate graduation beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27th. The ceremony with take place at RSHS stadium.

Additional parking will be available at Lincoln and Eastside Elementary Schools with a shuttle to the stadium from those locations. Additional drop-off and pick-up locations will be announced at a later date.

With final grades not yet posted, the school does not have an exact count of graduates. RSHS currently has 284 seniors enrolled.

The valedictorian will be announced during the Senior Awards Banquet at 6 p.m. on May 23rd at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Green River High School

Green River High School will celebrate graduation from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, May 22nd. The ceremony will be held in the Green River High School gymnasium. Graduates are limited to 10 tickets for friends and family to attend the ceremony. For those who do not have a ticket but would like to see the graduation, a live stream will be played in the GRHS theater.

Approximately 167 students are expected to graduate from GRHS this year.

In lieu of a valedictorian, students with high GPAs will be recognized during the ceremony.

Farson-Eden High School

The final graduation ceremony to take place at the current Farson-Eden School will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25th. The ceremony will take place in the Farson-Eden School gymnasium.

Farson-Eden is in the process of building a new school, and construction on that project is expected to be complete at the end of this month.

Farson-Eden High School expects 19 graduates.

The valedictorian for the Farson-Eden class of 2017 is Rachel Winward, and the Salutatorian is Andrea Kirk.

Black Butte High School

Black Butte High School in Rock Springs will celebrate graduation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23rd. The ceremony will be held at the Western Wyoming Community College Theater.

The school is expected to graduate about 20 students, and a valedictorian has not yet been announced.

No tickets are required to access the ceremony.

Expedition Academy:

Expedition Academy High School in Green River will celebrate graduation at 7 p.m. in Tuesday, May 23rd. The ceremony will be held at Lincoln Middle School’s auditorium.

A total of 16 students are expected to graduate with 13 walking in the ceremony.

With a small graduating class, the ceremony is expected to last about 30 to 40 minutes.

Expedition Academy does not have a valedictorian.