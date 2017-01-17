High School Graduation Rates Released by Wyoming Department of Education

January 17, 2017
The Wyoming Department of Education has released high school graduation rates for the 2015-16 school year.
For the state overall, graduation rates increased slightly for the fourth consecutive year. The “on-time” graduation rate for 2015-16 was at 80 percent compared to 79.4 percent during the 2014-15 school year.
Sweetwater County School District #1 was below the state average with a rate of 77.1 percent. This is above the on-time graduation rate from the previous school year, which was 73.3 percent.
When looking at specific schools in SWCSD#1, Black Butte High School saw a significant increase in graduation rate, although it is still well below the state average. Farson-Eden High School remains above the state average, but the graduation rate decreased from the year before. Rock Springs High School saw an increase in graduation rate, but it is still below the state average.
Below is the graduation rates for school in SWCSD#1:
- Black Butte High School: 59.5 percent (up from 39.0 percent in 2014-15)
- Farson-Eden High School: 81.8 percent (down from 91.7 percent in 2014-15)
- Rock Springs High School: 78.8 percent (up from 77.2 percent in 2014-15)
Sweetwater County School District #2 was above the state’s average graduation rate with 85.4 percent. This is below the District’s graduation rate of 87.3 percent during the 2014-15 school year.
In SWCSD#2, Expedition Academy had a graduation rate similar to but slightly below the previous year and is still below the state average. Green River High School’s graduation rate was lower when compared to the 2014-15 school year, but it is still above the state average.
Below is the graduation rates for school in SWCSD#2:
- Expedition Academy: 54.6 percent (slightly lower than the 54.8 percent in 2014-15)
- Green River High School: 89.2 percent (down from the 92.8 percent in 2014-15)
All information is from the Wyoming Department of Education and can be accessed online at the following links:
District Graduation Rates
State Graduation Rates
School Graduation Rates
Graduation Rate Reporting Category Graph
Below is a list of graduation rates by School District. A more detailed list is available under the “District Graduation Rates” link above.
|District Name
|Reporting Category
|Grad Rate Type
|Graduation Year
|Expected Cohort Graduates #
|Cohort Graduates #
|Albany #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|294
|232
|78.91
|Big Horn #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|154
|85
|55.19
|Big Horn #2
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|55
|53
|96.36
|Big Horn #3
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|55
|47
|85.45
|Big Horn #4
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|32
|30
|93.75
|Campbell #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|697
|520
|74.61
|Carbon #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|129
|111
|86.05
|Carbon #2
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|63
|51
|80.95
|Converse #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|132
|117
|88.64
|Converse #2
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|54
|45
|83.33
|Crook #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|81
|72
|88.89
|Fremont #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|121
|96
|79.34
|Fremont #2
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|13
|9
|69.23
|Fremont #6
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|25
|24
|96.00
|Fremont #14
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|50
|26
|52.00
|Fremont #21
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|27
|11
|40.74
|Fremont #24
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|30
|29
|96.67
|Fremont #25
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|217
|160
|73.73
|Fremont #38
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|27
|9
|33.33
|Goshen #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|158
|138
|87.34
|Hot Springs #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|56
|44
|78.57
|Johnson #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|102
|85
|83.33
|Laramie #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|1020
|804
|78.82
|Laramie #2
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|68
|62
|91.18
|Lincoln #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|48
|39
|81.25
|Lincoln #2
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|205
|192
|93.66
|Natrona #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|918
|703
|76.58
|Niobrara #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|103
|54
|52.43
|Park #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|115
|102
|88.70
|Park #6
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|193
|162
|83.94
|Park #16
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|10
|10
|100.00
|Platte #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|84
|67
|79.76
|Platte #2
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|20
|16
|80.00
|Sheridan #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|60
|56
|93.33
|Sheridan #2
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|256
|223
|87.11
|Sheridan #3
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|4
|4
|100.00
|Sublette #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|66
|59
|89.39
|Sublette #9
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|52
|49
|94.23
|Sweetwater #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|388
|299
|77.06
|Sweetwater #2
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|198
|169
|85.35
|Teton #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|145
|139
|95.86
|Uinta #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|204
|167
|81.86
|Uinta #4
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|45
|40
|88.89
|Uinta #6
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|42
|36
|85.71
|Washakie #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|105
|83
|79.05
|Washakie #2
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|10
|9
|90.00
|Weston #1
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|66
|55
|83.33
|Weston #7
|All Students
|4 Year
|2015-16
|21
|19
|90.48
