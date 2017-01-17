High School Graduation Rates Released by Wyoming Department of Education

The Wyoming Department of Education has released high school graduation rates for the 2015-16 school year.

For the state overall, graduation rates increased slightly for the fourth consecutive year. The “on-time” graduation rate for 2015-16 was at 80 percent compared to 79.4 percent during the 2014-15 school year.

Sweetwater County School District #1 was below the state average with a rate of 77.1 percent. This is above the on-time graduation rate from the previous school year, which was 73.3 percent.

When looking at specific schools in SWCSD#1, Black Butte High School saw a significant increase in graduation rate, although it is still well below the state average. Farson-Eden High School remains above the state average, but the graduation rate decreased from the year before. Rock Springs High School saw an increase in graduation rate, but it is still below the state average.

Below is the graduation rates for school in SWCSD#1:

Black Butte High School: 59.5 percent (up from 39.0 percent in 2014-15)

59.5 percent (up from 39.0 percent in 2014-15) Farson-Eden High School: 81.8 percent (down from 91.7 percent in 2014-15)

81.8 percent (down from 91.7 percent in 2014-15) Rock Springs High School: 78.8 percent (up from 77.2 percent in 2014-15)

Sweetwater County School District #2 was above the state’s average graduation rate with 85.4 percent. This is below the District’s graduation rate of 87.3 percent during the 2014-15 school year.

In SWCSD#2, Expedition Academy had a graduation rate similar to but slightly below the previous year and is still below the state average. Green River High School’s graduation rate was lower when compared to the 2014-15 school year, but it is still above the state average.

Below is the graduation rates for school in SWCSD#2:

Expedition Academy: 54.6 percent (slightly lower than the 54.8 percent in 2014-15)

54.6 percent (slightly lower than the 54.8 percent in 2014-15) Green River High School: 89.2 percent (down from the 92.8 percent in 2014-15)

Below is a list of graduation rates by School District. A more detailed list is available under the “District Graduation Rates” link above.

District Name Reporting Category Grad Rate Type Graduation Year Expected Cohort Graduates # Cohort Graduates # Graduation Rate % Albany #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 294 232 78.91 Big Horn #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 154 85 55.19 Big Horn #2 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 55 53 96.36 Big Horn #3 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 55 47 85.45 Big Horn #4 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 32 30 93.75 Campbell #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 697 520 74.61 Carbon #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 129 111 86.05 Carbon #2 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 63 51 80.95 Converse #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 132 117 88.64 Converse #2 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 54 45 83.33 Crook #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 81 72 88.89 Fremont #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 121 96 79.34 Fremont #2 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 13 9 69.23 Fremont #6 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 25 24 96.00 Fremont #14 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 50 26 52.00 Fremont #21 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 27 11 40.74 Fremont #24 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 30 29 96.67 Fremont #25 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 217 160 73.73 Fremont #38 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 27 9 33.33 Goshen #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 158 138 87.34 Hot Springs #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 56 44 78.57 Johnson #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 102 85 83.33 Laramie #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 1020 804 78.82 Laramie #2 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 68 62 91.18 Lincoln #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 48 39 81.25 Lincoln #2 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 205 192 93.66 Natrona #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 918 703 76.58 Niobrara #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 103 54 52.43 Park #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 115 102 88.70 Park #6 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 193 162 83.94 Park #16 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 10 10 100.00 Platte #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 84 67 79.76 Platte #2 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 20 16 80.00 Sheridan #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 60 56 93.33 Sheridan #2 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 256 223 87.11 Sheridan #3 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 4 4 100.00 Sublette #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 66 59 89.39 Sublette #9 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 52 49 94.23 Sweetwater #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 388 299 77.06 Sweetwater #2 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 198 169 85.35 Teton #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 145 139 95.86 Uinta #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 204 167 81.86 Uinta #4 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 45 40 88.89 Uinta #6 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 42 36 85.71 Washakie #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 105 83 79.05 Washakie #2 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 10 9 90.00 Weston #1 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 66 55 83.33 Weston #7 All Students 4 Year 2015-16 21 19 90.48