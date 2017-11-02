High School Juniors and Seniors Invited To Attend Preview Day at WWCC

Western Wyoming Community College will host high school juniors and seniors for fall preview day on Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with registration starting at 9:00 a.m.

“Choices” gives high school juniors and seniors, and their parents, the opportunity to visit and become acquainted with Western’s campus, academic programs, financial aid opportunities, and housing. The program is designed to help families make informed decisions about students’ college choices and experience.

This is a chance for students to talk with faculty, advisors, and discuss degrees and majors, and meet current students to discuss their experiences at WWCC.

The event is open to juniors and seniors who have registered. Pre-event registration is strongly encouraged.

To register online, go to: https://wwccwy.elluciancrmrecruit.com/admissions/pages/events.aspx.

For further information or for inquiries, contact the admissions department at (307) 382-1706, or email at admissions@westernwyoming.edu.