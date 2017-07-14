High School National Finals Rodeo Begins Sunday

High School Rodeo contestants from around the World will be calling the CamPlex in Gillette home for the next week.

The National High School Finals Rodeo kicks off at 7 p.m. Sunday night at Morning Side Park.

Five contestants from southwest Wyoming will be putting it all out on the line for their spot in the championship round next Saturday.

Rock Springs resident’s Ira Dickinson and Kody Chapman will be representing Sweetwater County in their respected events. Ira in the Saddle Bronc Riding and Steer Wrestling. And Kody Chapman in Shooting Sports.

Sublette County will have 3 students representing them at the High School Final. Big Piney Resident’s Karson Bradley and Rylee Whitman and Pinedale resident Wyatt Phelps. Karson will be competing in Barrel Racing and Rylee in Girl’s Cutting. Wyatt will be competing in the Bull Riding.

Each student will have two opportunities to qualify for Saturday’s Championship round.

Ira Dickinson will be competing in the Saddle Bronc Riding on Monday evening and Friday morning and Tuesday evening and Thursday morning in the Steer Wrestling.

Karson Bradley will compete on Tuesday evening and Thursday morning.

Rylee Whitman will compete on Sunday evening Saturday morning.

Wyatt Phelps will compete on Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening.

Kody Chapman will compete in Light Rifle on Tuesday and Trap Shooting on Thursday.