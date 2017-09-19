High School Rodeo Results: Jackson

Many High School rodeo athletes from southwest Wyoming were in Jackson over the weekend to compete, and performed well.

Saturday Results

Evanston Resident Myles Carlson took home the win when he rode his horse for 61 points.

Diamondville All Around Cowboy Donny Profit took home second when he rode for 54.

Green River All Around Cowgirl Ryker Goodman finished in the fourth spot in Breakaway Roping with a time of 3.9, and eighth in the Pole Bending,

Pinedale’s Wyatt Phelps rode for a 52 point score in the Bull Riding to finish in the fourth spot.

Rock Springs All Around Cowgirl Karissa Phillips finished in the second spot in the Goat Tying with a time of 7.91, and sixth in the pole bending.

Rock Springs Cowgirls Jessyka Smith finished ninth in the Pole Bending,

All Around Cowboy Ira Dickinson of Rock Springs took home the first place win in Saddle Bronc Riding and fifth in the Steer Wrestling.

The Big Piney Team Roping duo of Kolby Bradley and Arye Espenscheid took home the second place spot when they roped for a time of 8.29.

McKinnon Resident Tanner Anderson and his Roping partner Carsten Hughes of Manila, Utah took home the sixth place spot when they roped for a time of 13.06.

Sunday Results

Evanston Resident Myles Carlson took home the win for the second day in a row when he rode his horse for 62 points.

Diamondville All Around Cowboy Donny Proffit finished in the second spot on day two when he rode for 56. Proffit took the win in the Bull Riding when he rode for a score 59.

Green River All Around Cowgirl Ryker Goodman finished in the tenth spot in Goat Tying, and took home second in Pole Bending when she ran for a time of 20.607.

Pinedale’s Wyatt Phelps rode for a 52 point score in the Bull Riding to finish in the fourth spot.

Rock Springs All Around Cowgirl Karissa Phillips finished in the second spot in the Goat Tying for the second day in a row with a time of 10 flat.

Rock Springs Cowgirls Jessyka Smith finished sixth in the Pole Bending.

All Around Cowboy Ira Dickinson of Rock Springs took home fifth in the Steer Wrestling.

The Big Piney Team Roping pair of Kolby Bradley and Arye Espenscheid took home the ninth place spot.

Team Roping Duo Brenlee Logan of Rock Springs and Katie Jo Kendrick of Mountain View finished in the tenth spot.

Athletes travel to Wheatland to compete on the Saturday the 23 and Sunday the 24.