High School Soccer Season Begins Tomorrow

Area high school boys and girls soccer teams begin their 2018 season Monday when they take the field for their first practice of the season.

Teams begin play on Friday, March 16th and conclude May 12th with 4A Regional Tournament hosted by Green River High School. If teams qualify, the 4A State Soccer Tournament is May 17th-19th in Jackson.

Here is the schedules for the Rock Springs and Green River boys and girls teams.

RSHS Boys Schedule:

3/16 Cheyenne Central 6 pm

3/17 Cheyenne East 12 pm

3/20 Jackson Hole 4 pm

3/23 Green River TBD

3/24 Jamboree TBD

3/29 @ Evanston 6 pm

4/6 @ Green River Invite TBD

4/7 @ Green River Invite TBD

4/13 Kelly Walsh 6 pm

4/14 Natrona County 12 pm

4/21 @ Green River 12 pm

4/24 Evanston 3 pm

4/27 @ Jackson Hole 6:30 pm

5/4 @ Kelly Walsh 6 pm

5/5 @ Natrona County 12 pm

5/10 Regionals @ Green River TBD

5/11 Regionals @ Green River TBD

5/12 Regionals @ Green River TBD

5/17 State @ Jackson TBD

5/18 State @ Jackson TBD

5/19 State @ Jackson TBD

RSHS Girls Schedule:

3/16 @ Cheyenne Central 6 pm

3/17 @ Cheyenne East 12 pm

3/20 Jackson Hole 2 pm

3/23 Green River TBD

3/24 Jamboree TBD

3/29 @ Evanston 4 pm

4/6 @ Worland Invite TBD

4/7 @ Worland Invite TBD

4/13 @ Kelly Walsh 6 pm

4/14 @ Natrona County 12 pm

4/21 @ Green River 12 pm

4/24 Evanston 5 pm

4/27 @ Jackson Hole 4:45 pm

5/4 Kelly Walsh 6 pm

5/5 Natrona County 12 pm

5/10 Regionals @ Green River TBD

5/11 Regionals @ Green River TBD

5/12 Regionals @ Green River TBD

5/17 State @ Jackson TBD

5/18 State @ Jackson TBD

5/19 State @ Jackson TBD

GRHS Boys Schedule:

3/16 @ Cheyenne East 6 p.m.

3/17 @ Cheyenne Central 12 p.m.

3/23 @ Rock Springs 4 p.m.

3/27 Evanston 5 p.m.

4/6 Home Invite TBD

4/7 Home Invite TBD

4/13 Natrona County 6 p.m.

4/14 Kelly Walsh 12 p.m.

4/17 Jackson 6 p.m.

4/21 Rock Springs 12 p.m.

4/27 @ Evanston 5 p.m.

4/28 @ Jackson 1:30 p.m.

5/4 @ Natrona County 7 p.m.

5/5 @ Kelly Walsh 12 p.m.

5/10 Regionals @ Green River TBD

5/11 Regionals @ Green River TBD

5/12 Regionals @ Green River TBD

5/17 State @ Jackson TBD

5/18 State @ Jackson TBD

5/19 State @ Jackson TBD

GRHS Girls Schedule:

3/16 @ Cheyenne East 5 p.m.

3/17 @ Cheyenne Central 10 a.m.

3/23 @ Rock Springs 6 p.m.

3/27 Evanston 3 p.m.

4/6 @ Worland Tournament TBD

4/7 @ Worland Tournament TBD

4/13 @ Natrona County 7 p.m.

4/14 @ Kelly Walsh 12 p.m.

4/17 Jackson 3 p.m.

4/21 Rock Springs 10 a.m.

4/27 @ Evanston 3 p.m.

4/28 @ Jackson 12 p.m.

5/4 Natrona County 6 p.m.

5/5 Kelly Walsh 10 a.m.

5/10 Regionals @ Green River TBD

5/11 Regionals @ Green River TBD

5/12 Regionals @ Green River TBD

5/17 State @ Jackson TBD

5/18 State @ Jackson TBD

5/19 State @ Jackson TBD