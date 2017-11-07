High School Sports Schedule: November 6-11, 2017 TOPICS:Farson-Eden PronghornsHigh School FootballMountain View Buffalos November 7, 2017 Football 6-Man Kaycee Buckaroos VS Farson-Eden Pronghorns 10:00 a.m. Saturday November 11, War Memorial Stadium, Laramie Wyoming 2A Glenrock Herders VS Mountain View Buffalos 12:00 p.m. Friday November 10, War Memorial Stadium, Laramie Wyoming Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Related
Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Schedule: November 6-11, 2017"