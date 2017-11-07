Latest

High School Sports Schedule: November 6-11, 2017

November 7, 2017

Football

6-Man

Kaycee Buckaroos VS Farson-Eden Pronghorns  10:00 a.m. Saturday November 11, War Memorial Stadium, Laramie Wyoming

2A

Glenrock Herders VS Mountain View Buffalos  12:00 p.m. Friday November 10, War Memorial Stadium, Laramie Wyoming

 

 

