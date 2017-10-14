Football
10/20 Rock Springs @ Natrona County
10/20 Green River VS Star Valley
10/21 Farson @ Little Snake River
10/20 Kemmerer VS Lovell
10/20 Lyman VS Big Piney
10/20 Mountain View @ Greybull
10/20 Pinedale VS Worland
10/20 Evanston VS Jackson
Volleyball
10/19 Kemmerer VS Big Piney
10/19 Lyman VS Mountain View
10/20 Rock Springs @ Evanston
10/20 Green River @ Jackson
10/20 Farson-Eden VS Encampment
10/20 Mountain View @ Cokeville
10/20 Pinedale @ Star Valley
10/20 Manila VS Tabiona
10/21 Mountain View VS Pinedale
10/21 Farson-Eden @ Little Snake River
10/21 Green River VS Evanston
10/21 Rock Springs @ Jackson
Cross Country
10/18 Manila @ Utah State Cross Country (Sugarhouse)
10/21 Wyoming State Cross Country At Sheridan
Locals Schools Attending Include:
- Rock Springs
- Green River
- Lyman
- Mountain View
- Evanston
Girl’s Swimming
10/20-21 3A West Conference Meet (Powell)
Local Schools Attending
- Lyman
- Big Piney
- Pinedale
- Kemmerer
10/20-21 4A West Conference Meet (Evanston)
Local Schools Attending
- Rock Springs
- Green River
- Evanston
Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Schedule: October 16-21, 2017"