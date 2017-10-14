High School Sports Schedule: October 16-21, 2017

Latest

October 14, 2017

Football

10/20 Rock Springs @ Natrona County

10/20 Green River VS Star Valley

10/21 Farson @ Little Snake River

10/20 Kemmerer VS Lovell

10/20 Lyman VS Big Piney

10/20 Mountain View @ Greybull

10/20 Pinedale VS Worland

10/20 Evanston VS Jackson

Volleyball

10/19 Kemmerer VS Big Piney

10/19 Lyman VS Mountain View

10/20 Rock Springs @ Evanston

10/20 Green River @ Jackson

10/20 Farson-Eden VS Encampment

10/20 Mountain View @ Cokeville

10/20 Pinedale @ Star Valley

10/20 Manila VS Tabiona

10/21 Mountain View VS Pinedale

10/21 Farson-Eden @ Little Snake River

10/21 Green River VS Evanston

10/21 Rock Springs @ Jackson

Cross Country

10/18 Manila @ Utah State Cross Country (Sugarhouse)

10/21 Wyoming State Cross Country At Sheridan

Locals Schools Attending Include:

  • Rock Springs
  • Green River
  • Lyman
  • Mountain View
  • Evanston

Girl’s Swimming

10/20-21 3A West Conference Meet (Powell)

Local Schools Attending

  • Lyman
  • Big Piney
  • Pinedale
  • Kemmerer

10/20-21 4A West Conference Meet (Evanston)

Local Schools Attending

  • Rock Springs
  • Green River
  • Evanston
