High School Sports Schedule: October 23-28, 2017

October 21, 2017

Football

10/27 #6 Rock Springs @ #3 Cheyenne East

10/27 #3E Douglas @ #2W Green River

10/27 #3E Newcastle @ #2W Big Piney

10/27 #4E Thermopolis @ #1W Mountain View

10/27 #4E Hanna Elk Mountain @ #1W Farson-Eden

Volleyball

10/27-10/28 4A Volleyball Regionals At Natrona County

Local Schools Attending

  • Rock Springs
  • Green River
  • Evanston

10/27-10/28 3A Volleyball Regionals At Riverton

Local Schools Attending

  • Mountain View
  • Pinedale
  • Lyman

10/27-10/28 1A & 2A Volleyball Regionals At Lander

Local Schools Attending

  • Big Piney
  • Kemmerer
  • Farson-Eden

10/27-10/28 Manila @ State Volleyball (UVU)

Girl’s Swimming

10/27 Last Chance Meet At Green River

Local Schools Attending

  • Green River
  • Rock Springs
  • Kemmerer
  • Pinedale
  • Big Piney
  • Lyman
  • Evanston
