High School Sports Schedule: October 23-28, 2017

10/27 #6 Rock Springs @ #3 Cheyenne East
10/27 #3E Douglas @ #2W Green River
10/27 #3E Newcastle @ #2W Big Piney
10/27 #4E Thermopolis @ #1W Mountain View
10/27 #4E Hanna Elk Mountain @ #1W Farson-Eden
Volleyball
10/27-10/28 4A Volleyball Regionals At Natrona County
Local Schools Attending
- Rock Springs
- Green River
- Evanston
10/27-10/28 3A Volleyball Regionals At Riverton
Local Schools Attending
- Mountain View
- Pinedale
- Lyman
10/27-10/28 1A & 2A Volleyball Regionals At Lander
Local Schools Attending
- Big Piney
- Kemmerer
- Farson-Eden
10/27-10/28 Manila @ State Volleyball (UVU)
Girl’s Swimming
10/27 Last Chance Meet At Green River
Local Schools Attending
- Green River
- Rock Springs
- Kemmerer
- Pinedale
- Big Piney
- Lyman
- Evanston
