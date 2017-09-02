Latest

High School Sports Schedule: September 4 – September 9

September 2, 2017

Football

9/8 Rock Springs VS Cheyenne Central

9/8 Green River VS Riverton

9/8 Farson @ Burlington

9/8 Mountain View @ Big Piney

9/8 Lyman VS Kemmerer

9/8 Kemmerer @ Lyman

9/8 Big Piney VS Mountain View

9/8 Pinedale @ Cokeville

9/8 Evanston VS Cody

Volleyball

9/5 Kemmerer @ Lander

9/7 Rock Springs @ Green River

9/7 Green River VS Rock Springs

9/8 Evanston @ Kelly Walsh

9/8 Farson @ Cokeville

9/8 Big Piney @ Cokeville

9/8-9/9 Mountain View @ Rawlins Tournament

9/8-9/9 Lyman @ Rawlins Tournament

9/8-9/9 Pinedale @ Rawlins Tournament

9/9 Evanston @ Natrona County

9/9 Farson VS Saratoga

Cross Country

9/7 Mountain View @ Bridger Lake

9/7 Lyman @ Lander

9/8 Evanston @ TBD

9/8 Rock Springs @ Littleton, Colorado

9/9 Green River @ Murray Utah Invitational

Golf

9/5 Lyman @ Pinedale

9/7 Kemmerer @ Kemmerer Invitational

9/7-9/8 Rock Springs @ Casper Invitational

9/7-9/8 Pinedale @ Cody

9/7-9/8 Evanston @ Natrona County Invitational

Tennis

9/8 Rock Springs @ Cheyenne South

9/8 Green River @ Cheyenne South

9/9 Rock Springs @ Cheyenne East

9/9 Green River @ Cheyenne East

9/9 Green River @ Cheyenne Central

Girl’s Swimming

9/5 Green River VS Evanston

9/5 Evanston @ Green River

9/7 Evanston @ Rock Springs Invitational

9/7 Rock Springs @ Rock Springs Invitational

9/7 Pinedale @ Rock Springs Invitational

9/7 Big Piney @ Rock Springs Invitational

9/8 Big Piney @ Big Piney Invitational

9/8 Lyman @ Big Piney Invitational

9/8 Pinedale @ Big Piney Invitational

9/8 Green River @ Laramie Invitational

9/8 Kemmerer @ Big Piney Invitational

9/8-9/9 Rock Springs @ Cheyenne South

9/9 Green River @ Cheyenne South Invitational

9/9 Kemmerer @ Kemmerer Invitational

9/9 Lyman @ Kemmerer Invitational

9/9 Evanston @ Cheyenne South

