Football
9/8 Rock Springs VS Cheyenne Central
9/8 Green River VS Riverton
9/8 Farson @ Burlington
9/8 Mountain View @ Big Piney
9/8 Lyman VS Kemmerer
9/8 Kemmerer @ Lyman
9/8 Big Piney VS Mountain View
9/8 Pinedale @ Cokeville
9/8 Evanston VS Cody
Volleyball
9/5 Kemmerer @ Lander
9/7 Rock Springs @ Green River
9/7 Green River VS Rock Springs
9/8 Evanston @ Kelly Walsh
9/8 Farson @ Cokeville
9/8 Big Piney @ Cokeville
9/8-9/9 Mountain View @ Rawlins Tournament
9/8-9/9 Lyman @ Rawlins Tournament
9/8-9/9 Pinedale @ Rawlins Tournament
9/9 Evanston @ Natrona County
9/9 Farson VS Saratoga
Cross Country
9/7 Mountain View @ Bridger Lake
9/7 Lyman @ Lander
9/8 Evanston @ TBD
9/8 Rock Springs @ Littleton, Colorado
9/9 Green River @ Murray Utah Invitational
Golf
9/5 Lyman @ Pinedale
9/7 Kemmerer @ Kemmerer Invitational
9/7-9/8 Rock Springs @ Casper Invitational
9/7-9/8 Pinedale @ Cody
9/7-9/8 Evanston @ Natrona County Invitational
Tennis
9/8 Rock Springs @ Cheyenne South
9/8 Green River @ Cheyenne South
9/9 Rock Springs @ Cheyenne East
9/9 Green River @ Cheyenne East
9/9 Green River @ Cheyenne Central
Girl’s Swimming
9/5 Green River VS Evanston
9/5 Evanston @ Green River
9/7 Evanston @ Rock Springs Invitational
9/7 Rock Springs @ Rock Springs Invitational
9/7 Pinedale @ Rock Springs Invitational
9/7 Big Piney @ Rock Springs Invitational
9/8 Big Piney @ Big Piney Invitational
9/8 Lyman @ Big Piney Invitational
9/8 Pinedale @ Big Piney Invitational
9/8 Green River @ Laramie Invitational
9/8 Kemmerer @ Big Piney Invitational
9/8-9/9 Rock Springs @ Cheyenne South
9/9 Green River @ Cheyenne South Invitational
9/9 Kemmerer @ Kemmerer Invitational
9/9 Lyman @ Kemmerer Invitational
9/9 Evanston @ Cheyenne South
Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Schedule: September 4 – September 9"