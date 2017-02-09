High School Student Injured In Fall From Overpass

Rock Springs, WY—Rock Springs Police Department is currently investigating a report of a high school student falling off of the 9th Street overpass.
At approximately 7:31 a.m. today, officers responded to a report of a juvenile that had fallen from the east side of the 9th Street railroad overpass. The juvenile was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment of injuries.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
