Florida Man Arrested After High Speed Motorcycle Pursuit On I-80

A Florida man was arrested this morning after leading Highway Patrol Troopers on a pursuit reaching up to 135 mph on Interstate 80.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Schlosser, a Trooper attempted to stop a 2012 black Ducati motorcycle for a speeding violation at about 7:47 a.m. on I-80 eastbound around mile marker 88.

The motorcycle’s operator, later identified as 27-year-old Jared Ourada, of Keystone Heights, Florida, did not stop and continued eastbound—accelerating from an initial speed of about 90 mph up to speeds of 135 mph during the pursuit.

Ourada passed through Rock Springs shortly before 8 a.m. and eventually surrendered around mile marker 117.

Ourada was taken into custody shortly after 8 a.m. and is facing charges of Speeding, No Motorcycle Endorsement on License, Interference, Fleeing and Eluding, and Reckless Driving.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Ourada has been transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and is awaiting an initial appearance in court as of press time.