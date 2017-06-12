High Wind Warning In Effect From Noon to 9 P.M.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a High Wind Warning for June 12th from noon until 9 p.m.

The warning includes Rock Springs, Green River, Wamsutter, and Flaming Gorge.

High winds are expected to develop around midday and continue through the evening with winds 35 to 40 mph, gusts as strong as 60 mph. These winds has potential to blow over turcks pulling lightweight trailers. In addition, outdoor burning is not recommended.

Below is the High Wind Warning issued by the NWS:

...High winds possible over Southern Wyoming this afternoon and evening... .As a strong trough and cold front approaches Wyoming today, the threat of high winds will significantly increase over Sweetwater and southeastern Fremont counties this afternoon and evening. Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range- Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County- Including the cities of Jeffrey City, Rock Springs, Green River, and Wamsutter 206 AM MDT Mon Jun 12 2017 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING...High winds will develop around mid day and continue through this evening before the front passes. * WINDS...South southwest wind 35 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. * IMPACTS...Wind gusts will significantly increase the blow over threat for trucks pulling light weight and high profile vehicles, including Interstate 80. Also, outdoor burning is not recommended.