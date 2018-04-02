High Wind Warning Issued By National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a high wind warning in effect from noon today until midnight tonight.

The warning includes Rock Springs, Green River, Wamsutter, Kemmerer, and Cokeville.

Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph are expected with wind gusts up to 60 mph. There is a blow over risk for high-profile, lightweight vehicles.

Below is the warning issued by the National Weather Service:

High Wind Warning URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 218 AM MDT Mon Apr 2 2018 ...High Winds over Portions of Central and Southern Wyoming through Monday Evening... .A strong cold front will push across the area today. Strong downslope winds are expected to develop along the east slopes of the Wind River Mountains this morning. Strong west to northwest winds will occur along and behind the cold front across the southern wind corridor and portions of central Wyoming into Monday evening. South Lincoln County-Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge- East Sweetwater County- Including the cities of Kemmerer, Cokeville, Rock Springs, Green River, and Wamsutter 218 AM MDT Mon Apr 2 2018 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect from noon today to midnight MDT tonight. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING...West wind increasing this morning, with the strongest wind expected this afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts near 60 mph expected. * IMPACTS...Blowover risk to high-profile, lightweight vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.