High Wind Watch In Effect This Afternoon Through Late Night

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Sweetwater County and the surrounding area this afternoon through late tonight. Gusty winds are suppose to continue through Wednesday night.

Here is the National Weather Service statement:

HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

* TIMING…STRONG WINDS MAY OCCUR FOR THE DURATION OF TUESDAY

NIGHT WITH THE STRONGEST WINDS EXPECTED JUST BEFORE SUNRISE

WEDNESDAY MORNING.

* WINDS…WESTERLY 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE.

* IMPACTS…VERY STRONG CROSSWINDS AT TIMES ON NORTH SOUTH

ROADWAYS. THERE MAY BE POCKETS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW.

A HIGH WIND WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT. SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH…OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR STRONGER MAY OCCUR. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

FOR: South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge, East Sweetwater County