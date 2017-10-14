Historic Pioneer Trails Through Sweetwater County

When you think about the history of Wyoming and the west, there is one thing that is often overlooked, Pioneer Trails.

There are roughly seven different pioneer trails that run through Sweetwater County. From the Oregon Train to the Outlaw Trail the history in these trails is jaw dropping.

Oregon Trail: The Oregon Trail is probably the most famous pioneer trails in the United States. The Oregon Trail guided nearly 400,000 people across the wide open spaces of the West from as early as 1846 to as late as 1868. Stretching nearly 2,000 miles from the Missouri River Valley to the Oregon coast. The stretch of the trail through Sweetwater County is the most intact section of the trail today.

The Oregon Trail is probably the most famous pioneer trails in the United States. The Oregon Trail guided nearly 400,000 people across the wide open spaces of the West from as early as 1846 to as late as 1868. Stretching nearly 2,000 miles from the Missouri River Valley to the Oregon coast. The stretch of the trail through Sweetwater County is the most intact section of the trail today. Pony Express: In the early 1860’s, during the busiest part of it’s service, the Pony Express made its way through Sweetwater County as one of the only ways to get information from coast to coast. Riders no older than 18 years of age would make their way over all types of terrain carrying mail as fast as their horse could possibly run exchanging horses at each station.

In the early 1860’s, during the busiest part of it’s service, the Pony Express made its way through Sweetwater County as one of the only ways to get information from coast to coast. Riders no older than 18 years of age would make their way over all types of terrain carrying mail as fast as their horse could possibly run exchanging horses at each station. Overland Trail: Used by the Overland Stage Company in the mid-1800’s, the Overland Trail was often used as a mail route to Salt Lake City. In 1861 the Overland Stage Company purchased the then bankrupt Pony Express making it easier for expansion of the alternate route to both Oregon and California. To date the Overland Trail is the easiest to accessible trail to view in Sweetwater County.

Used by the Overland Stage Company in the mid-1800’s, the Overland Trail was often used as a mail route to Salt Lake City. In 1861 the Overland Stage Company purchased the then bankrupt Pony Express making it easier for expansion of the alternate route to both Oregon and California. To date the Overland Trail is the easiest to accessible trail to view in Sweetwater County. Outlaw Trail: In the days of outlaws such as Jesse James and Butch Cassidy, Sweetwater County was often used as a route of escape.

In the days of outlaws such as Jesse James and Butch Cassidy, Sweetwater County was often used as a route of escape. Old Emigrant Trail: During the middle part of the 1800’s, many migrants from the Eastern portion of the United States made their way west in search of better lives, freedom from region and the hope of finding gold. The Old Emigrant Trail is an overlap to the California, Mormon and Oregon Trails.

During the middle part of the 1800’s, many migrants from the Eastern portion of the United States made their way west in search of better lives, freedom from region and the hope of finding gold. The Old Emigrant Trail is an overlap to the California, Mormon and Oregon Trails. Mormon Trail: During the mid-1800’s, thousands of members from the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints made their way west in search of a better life. The Mormon Trail made it’s way through a substantial portion of Sweetwater County roughly along the same path as both the Oregon and California trails.

During the mid-1800’s, thousands of members from the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints made their way west in search of a better life. The Mormon Trail made it’s way through a substantial portion of Sweetwater County roughly along the same path as both the Oregon and California trails. Cherokee Trail: The Cherokee Trail which is also known as the Trappers Trail was often used by cattle ranchers that drove herds of cattle north and south and by lots of hopefuls who were seeking a fortune in gold.