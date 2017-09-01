History of Labor Day

Labor Day is a long-celebrated holiday with a place in the history books spanning at least 135 years.

According to information from the U.S. Department of Labor, the first Labor Day celebration occurred on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. The Central Labor Union held its second Labor Day holiday exactly one year later.

The holiday as we observe it now, on the first Monday of September, was selected in 1884, and the Central Labor Union urged organizations in other cities to celebrate the holiday on that date. The idea of a “workingmen’s holiday” spread with the growth of labor organizations. In 1885, Labor Day was celebrated in many industrial centers of the country.

The first governmental recognition of Labor Day came through municipal ordinances passed in 1885 and 1886.

The first state bill was introduced in New York legislature, but the first law was passed by Oregon on February 21, 1887. During the year, four more states (Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York) created the Labor Day holiday by legislative enactment. By the end of the decade, Connecticut, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania created a Labor Day holiday. By 1894, 23 other states had adopted the holiday in honor of workers.

On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and the territories.

By a resolution of the American Federation of Labor convention of 1909, the Sunday preceding Labor Day was adopted as Labor Sunday and dedicated to the spiritual and educational aspects of the labor movement.

Labor Day constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of the United States and is often celebrated with parades and speeches by prominent people in the community.

NOTE: All information is courtesy of the U.S. Department of Labor and can be found at https://www.dol.gov/general/laborday/history.