Hitching Post Construction Update and Closure

(GREEN RIVER, WY) – The City of Green River Engineering Division has issued the following update regarding the Hitching Post Drive Reconstruction Project (funded by the “6th Penny” sales tax). The project includes replacing a 12” water main, adding a new 30” storm sewer system and paving the street with concrete.

Impacted Areas:

The intersection of Hitching Post Drive and Shoshone Avenue is scheduled to close on Tuesday September 5, 2017 for the next phase of the construction work. We recommend utilizing West Teton Blvd. and Monroe Avenue as detours around this intersection during this time.

The intersection of Crossbow Drive and Hitching Post Drive is expected to open on September 5, 2017 to provide additional flexibility for detouring traffic.• The completion date for the entire project is scheduled for early October.

The City has met and discussed the impacts of the bus routes for the start of school and has worked to limit issues that the construction project has created. We appreciate the patience of the residents and businesses of Green River during this project, especially the ones who have been adversely effected with traffic routes and parking in this area. This project was funded through the optional 6th penny sales tax. For further information, or if you have any questions, please contact Holden Wright of the City of Green River or call the Public Works Department at 307-872-0528.