Holiday Lighted Parade In Rock Springs December 2nd

The Holiday Lighted Parade is set to travel through Downtown Rock Springs starting at 5:30 p.m. on December 2nd.

Parade entries must be submitted to the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, located at 1897 Dewar Drive, by noon on December 1st. Entries are $35. You may also send your parade form and check or money order to: Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 398, Rock Springs, WY 82902. VISA and MasterCard are also acceptable forms of payment.

Click here for the parade application.

This year’s parade theme is “A Christmas Story.”

The Holiday Lighted Parade will travel through Historic Downtown Rock Springs starting on the corner of “C” Street and Broadway. The floats will travel down South Main, then turn right on to “E” Street, left on Broadway and then under the underpass and on to “M” Street. From “M” street the floats will make a left on to Pilot Butte, a left turn on to “K” Street, followed by a right turn on North Front. After traveling down North Front, the parade will end at the corner of Elk Street and North Front.