Holiday Lighted Parade Tomorrow

A total of 28 entries are expected at the Holiday Lighted Parade in Downtown Rock Springs tomorrow. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is “A Christmas Story.”

The Holiday Lighted Parade will travel through Historic Downtown Rock Springs starting on the corner of “C” Street and Broadway. The floats will travel down South Main, then turn right on to “E” Street, left on Broadway and then under the underpass and on to “M” Street. From “M” street the floats will make a left on to Pilot Butte, a left turn on to “K” Street, followed by a right turn on North Front. After traveling down North Front, the parade will end at the corner of Elk Street and North Front.