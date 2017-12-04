Holiday Lighted Parade Winners Announced



The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce has announced the winning entries for the Holiday Lighted Parade.

The parade took place on Saturday evening, just before snow began to fly in Rock Springs. The theme for this year’s parade was “A Christmas Story.”

With 28 entries, the judges selected the following winners:

Grand Prize: Whisler Chevrolet

First Runner Up: WyoRadio

Second Runner Up: Window and Door Store

Third Runner Up: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County