Home BLM to Host Open Houses on Proposed Withdrawal in Crucial Sage-Grouse Habitat

The Bureau of Land Management recently announced it will be holding eight public open houses throughout the West this month to gather input on the agency’s proposal to withdraw a subset of lands that are sage-grouse strongholds from future mining claims. This is the next step in a process that started in September 2015 with the successful efforts of the BLM and its state and federal partners to prevent the Greater Sage-Grouse from being listed under the Endangered Species Act.

The draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) analyzes five alternatives, ranging from no action to the withdrawal of approximately 10 million acres of federal locatable minerals in certain areas that are particularly crucial to the Greater Sage-Grouse in six states: Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming.

Neither the segregation, nor any subsequent withdrawal, would prohibit ongoing or future mining exploration or extraction operations on valid pre-existing claims.

To develop the proposal and its alternatives, the BLM held public meetings in November 2015 in the six states to gather The BLM also incorporated a mineral resource assessment prepared by the U.S. Geological Survey to help develop a reasonably foreseeable development scenario for the draft EIS.

The proposal was published in the Federal Register on Dec. 30, 2016, and carries a 90-day public comment period that will end March 30, 2017. The scheduled open houses are as follows:

Date Location Time (all times local) February 13 Great Northern Hotel 2 S 1st Street E Malta, MT 59538 2 to 4 p.m. February 14 BLM West Desert District Office 2370 S. Decker Lake Blvd West Valley City, UT 84119 5 to 7 p.m. February 15 BLM Rock Springs Field Office 280 Highway 191 North Rock Springs, WY 82901 5 to 7 p.m. February 16 Shilo Suites 780 Lindsay Blvd Idaho Falls, ID 83402 5 to 7 p.m. February 21 Nugget Casino Resort 1100 Nugget Ave. Sparks, NV 89431 5 to 7 p.m. February 22 BLM Lakeview District Office 1301 S G Street Lakeview, OR 97630 5 to 7 p.m. February 23 Elko Convention Center700 Moren Way Elko, NV 89801 5 to 7 p.m. February 24 Best Western Vista Inn 2645 W Airport Way Boise, ID 83705 5 to 7 p.m.

This link takes you to a fact sheet, the draft EIS and Notice of Amended Proposed Withdrawal, and a map of the proposed withdrawals. You can comment by mailing written comments to Mark Mackiewicz, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) WO, C/O Price Field Office, 125 South 600 West, Price, Utah 84501 or by submitting electronically to sagebrush_withdrawals@blm.gov.