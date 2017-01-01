Latest

Home Teams Go 8-1 In Yesterday’s MWC Men’s And Women’ Basketball Games

January 1, 2017

Saturday was definitely a good day to be the home team in Mountain West Conference men’s and women’s basketball play.  The only visiting team to win, the Utah State women at Air Force.  The Wyoming Cowboys were road losers at UNLV while the Cowgirls were home winners against UNLV.

Yesterday’s MWC Men’s Scores (Home Team):

UNLV  81  Wyoming 75,   Air Force 78  Utah State 73,   Boise State 74  CSU 73,  Fresno State 77  Nevada 76

Today: New Mexico at San Diego State

To view the MWC Men’s Standings as of Saturday click here.

Saturdays MWC Women’s Scores (Home Team):

Wyoming 79  UNLV 57,  Boise State 51  CSU 45,  Utah State 65  Air Force 62,  Fresno State 71  Nevada 70,  New Mexico 85  San Diego St 42.

To View the MWC Women’s Standings as of Saturday click here.

