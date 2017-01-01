Home Teams Go 8-1 In Yesterday’s MWC Men’s And Women’ Basketball Games

Saturday was definitely a good day to be the home team in Mountain West Conference men’s and women’s basketball play. The only visiting team to win, the Utah State women at Air Force. The Wyoming Cowboys were road losers at UNLV while the Cowgirls were home winners against UNLV.

Yesterday’s MWC Men’s Scores (Home Team):

UNLV 81 Wyoming 75, Air Force 78 Utah State 73, Boise State 74 CSU 73, Fresno State 77 Nevada 76

Today: New Mexico at San Diego State

To view the MWC Men’s Standings as of Saturday click here.

Saturdays MWC Women’s Scores (Home Team):

Wyoming 79 UNLV 57, Boise State 51 CSU 45, Utah State 65 Air Force 62, Fresno State 71 Nevada 70, New Mexico 85 San Diego St 42.

To View the MWC Women’s Standings as of Saturday click here.