Homecoming Week Underway at UW

The University of Wyoming’s 2018 Homecoming is underway in Laramie. This years theme is “The World Needs More Cowboys.” The events started with a community service program on October 13th. The Big Event allowed UW students to say “thank you” to residents of the Laramie community. Students volunteered at homes, businesses and local nonprofits.

Homecoming activities will range from department open house celebrations, tailgate parties, various student activities and the annual Homecoming parade to the All Alumni and Friends Reunion in conjunction with the Pokes pregame pep rally.

The celebration will culminate with the annual Homecoming football game, when the Cowboys take on Utah State University on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement

The grand marshals for this year’s Homecoming parade are Governor Matt Mead and first lady Carol Mead.

The UW Alumni Association (UWAA) will celebrate the 50th Club Reunion October 19-20. The reunion will celebrate the honoree class of 1968, while also inviting all alumni who have graduated earlier to attend. Registration is open through October 7 at wyoalumni.uwyo.edu/50threunion.

Cowboy Coffee at the All Alumni and Friends Reunion is Saturday, October 20, at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. Breakfast items, along with a cash bar, will be available. The event is in conjunction with the Pokes pregame pep rally featuring the Western Thunder Marching Band and UW cheer team. UW football Coach Craig Bohl will give remarks at 10:15 a.m., followed by the Cowboy Walk.

Advertisement

The Homecoming parade begins at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, October 20, starting at Ninth Street and Ivinson Avenue. The UWAA coordinates the parade.

The football game Saturday, Oct. 20, is against Utah State University at 12:30 p.m. The Pepsi Pregame Zone (in the Indoor Practice Facility northeast of the stadium) opens three hours before kickoff.

For more information about Homecoming 2018, visit www.uwyo.edu/homecoming, call the Alumni Office at (307) 766-4166, or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.