“HORRORSCOPE” Haunted House At Rock Springs High School

The Rock Springs High School Theater program will once again haunt the high school as part of their annual haunted house fundraiser.

The “HORRORSCOPE” haunted house opens on Thursday, October 25th and will run during the following times:

Advertisement

October 25th: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

October 26th: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

October 27th: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

October 29th: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

October 30th: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The haunted house is open to the community with admission of $6 per person. For an extra $2 people can enjoy express admission.

The event is held in the RSHS Theater and is operated by students in the Rock Springs High School Theater program.

Proceeds benefit the Theater Department.