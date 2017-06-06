Green River Chamber Hosts Horse Naming Contest For Two Fillies

The Green River Chamber of Commerce is hosting two filly Mustangs this summer in support of the BLM Wild Horse Adoption Program, and the public is invited to help name them.

Those wanting to participate can submit names for the fillies on the Green River Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Two names must be submitted in the same post, one for each filly, as well as the town of residence. The Chamber will only accept one entry per person.

Entries will be accepted on Facebook until 6 p.m. on June 22nd.

The voting period will be open from June 26th through July 9th.

The submission with the most likes will win a $50 Chamber gift certificate.

The fillies will stay at the Green River Visitor Center throughout the summer and will be up for adoption through the BLM’s Wild Horse Adoption Program. The horses were brought to the area from a wild horse holding facility in Utah where they were born.

The public is invited to view the horse at the Green River Visitor Center. The public is asked not to feed the horses.

The next Wild Horse Adoption Event held by the BLM will take place June 16th and 17th at the Wild Horse Facility located on Lionkol Road.