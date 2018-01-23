Hospice of Sweetwater County To Receive Donation From Commerce Bank’s “My Fair Share” Program

Employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming have decided to donate money to Hospice of Sweetwater County as a part of the “My Fair Share” program.

Each year, the bank’s employees nominate a worthy organization in the community to receive the monetary donation. In the “My Fair Share” program, employees decide what percentage of their contribution will go toward the program.

Pledges going to Hospice of Sweetwater County for the 2017 My Fair Share Program total nearly $1800.

Since the program’s inception, approximately $102,000 has been donated to the community in the last decade.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming employees will present a check to Hospice of Sweetwater County at the “My Fair Share Breakfast” on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. in the bank lobby located at 1575 Dewar Drive, Suite 100.