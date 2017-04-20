Hospital Announces Providers Receive Five Star Awards for Quality of Care

(Rock Springs, Wyoming) – According to Tiffany Marshall, Memorial Hospital Foundation Director, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County recently announced three providers have received the Five Star Excellence Award from PRC, a patient experience survey firm, for their overall quality of care.

The providers recently receiving this rating were Dr. Jeff Wheeler of Women’s Health, Dr. Jacob Johnson of Occupational and Family Medicine, and Amy Dolce, PA-C of Family Medicine. This marks the first time Memorial Hospital physicians have been recognized by the firm.

In her release, Marshall also stated that Memorial Hospital is currently working on another initiative entitled Patient and Family Advisor Program, which consists of both Memorial Hospital staff and community members who have previously visited the hospital seeking medical assistance. The goal of this program is to address areas of improvement from the patient’s point of view and to collaborate with staff to develop and implement improvement plans. To learn more about this program click here.