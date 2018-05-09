Hospital Expands Blood Test Hours, Offers More Than 30 Tests

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County now offers health and wellness screenings daily.

Advertisement

“Wellness testing now can be done any time our lab is open,” said Lab Director Mary Fischer. “Limiting the testing to three Wednesdays a month wasn’t convenient for our community.”

Area residents now can get tests done whenever the lab is open: From 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call the MHSC Lab at 307-352-8360 for an appointment, although walk-ins are welcome. Wellness testing results can be forwarded to your doctor and mailed to your home.

This year, the lab also increased the number of wellness tests it offers. There now are more than 30 tests available to choose from.

Advertisement

Tests offered include a Comprehensive Chemistry Panel, Hepatitis C testing or a way to find out whether you’re getting enough Vitamin D. Fasting is recommended for accurate results. For a complete list, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com. You’ll find the laboratory’s list of available tests under “Our Services.”

“The health and well-being of our residents is so important,” Fischer said. “Wellness testing offers a low-cost option for them to take charge of their own health.”