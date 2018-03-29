Hospital Gets High Marks

ROCK SPRINGS — Adhering to strict quality measures will mean higher reimbursements on Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Medicare claims.

MSHC recently submitted its Medicare Incentive Payment System (MIPS) data for 2017 with a score of 98 out of 100.

“Our awesome physicians, PAs and clinic staff have accomplished something remarkable,” said CEO Irene Richardson.

MIPS is the new Quality Payment Program that was established by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). It was included in national legislation in 2015 and went into effect in 2017.

The majority of the data is collected in Sweetwater Memorial’s clinics with additional data coming from MHSC hospitalists and anesthesiologists. The data submitted for 2017 will affect its Medicare payment adjustments for 2019. The submitted data includes:

Quality measures such as influenza and pneumococcal vaccinations, high blood pressure controls, cancer screenings, etc.

Improvement activities such as antibiotic stewardship. It also includes a CMS program that rewards hospitals for efforts in reducing all-cause inpatient harm by 20 percent and readmissions by 12 percent in the coming year.

Patient information, including how the hospital uses its e-prescriptions and patient portal access; works with referrals; and makes certain that medication information remains accurate among all physicians and services.

“Our nearly perfect score is wonderful news for our patients, our hospital and our community,” Richardson said.

In addition, the score of 98 out of 100 means that for the hospital’s 2019 Medicare claims, it will receive up to a four percent increase in reimbursement.

Since the hospital scored above 70, it also qualifies for its share of an additional $5 million bonus payment adjustment. The amount received will be determined by how many other facilities nationwide scored above 70, since it will be split among everyone who qualifies, Richardson explained.