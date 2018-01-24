Hospital Trustees Host Special Workshop Meeting Tomorrow

The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct a Special Workshop Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018. The meeting will be preceded by dinner at 5:30 p.m., in Classrooms 1, 2 & 3 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Items on the agenda are: (1) open session with the members of the Board of Directors of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation to discuss the relationship between the Foundation and the Hospital; and (2) if needed, executive session to discuss personnel and other matters considered confidential by law.

Below is the agenda for the Workshop Meeting: