House Education Committee Releases Omnibus Education Bill Addressing Education Funding

The Wyoming House of Representatives Education Committee has released House Bill 236-School Finance-Omnibus Education Funding, and is seeking public comment on the legislation through February 6th.

The legislation reflects feedback received from the public on the Wyoming K-12 Education Funding Deficit White Paper that was released in December by a Subcommittee of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee.

The Legislature’s House Education Committee and other members of the House of Representatives will consider public comment for possible amendments to the legislation. Any amendments to the legislation can be tracked via the Legislature’s Website by clicking on the “2017 Bill Tracking Information” link on the homepage.

Comments can be submitted electronically on the Legislature’s Website at: http://www.wyoleg.gov/PostComments/Disclaimer.aspx?CommID=H04

In addition, the Committee will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Cheyenne East High School Auditorium, located at 2800 E. Pershing Blvd.

The purpose of this meeting is to work House Bill 236-School Finance-Omnibus Education Funding. During the proceedings, public comment will be taken at the approximate times listed below:

6 p.m.: Explanation of the legislation by Legislative Service Office staff.

6:30 p.m.: Public comment regarding budget cuts related to the legislation.

7:15 p.m.: Public comment on revenue enhancements included in the legislation.

8 p.m.: Public comment related to other aspects of the legislation.

8:30 p.m. Members of the committee will discuss and vote on the legislation.

Public comment will be limited to two minutes per person and those wishing to address the committee are strongly encouraged to prepare written statements for their reference when testifying in front of the committee

Questions regarding the meeting should be directed to Anthony Sara at the Wyoming Legislative Service Office at 777-7881 and questions regarding the legislation should be directed to Rep. David Northrup, Chairman of the House Education Committee.