With the recent incident in Granger where a hunter shot too close to the school I began thinking, How close is too close?

So like I do best I took my question to the internet and began to search the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website, but could not find anything.

Puzzled by this I took my question to a few of the groups I belong to on Facebook. I found that many people have their own thoughts as to how far you should be. I then started a poll on these groups asking people what they felt is a safe distance to be away from a building when shooting a firearm. The majority of those who took my poll felt that a distance of at least 500 yards away from the nearest building was a safe enough distance.

With this in mind I then took my question and gave the local Game Warden a ring. In talking with him I learned that there are no state laws requiring how far away a hunter should be, it solely relies on common sense on the hunters part.

The fact that the state has no set limit was a little upsetting. However not having laws leaves it up to the hunter to know where they are, what is around them and the limits of their weapon. Like the Warden I spoke with said, “Common sense goes a long way.”