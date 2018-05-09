How-To-Seminar May 29 Helps Hunters At License Application

GREEN RIVER— The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a how-to seminar for hunters applying for big game hunting licenses online.

The application deadline to apply for resident big game licenses and nonresident deer and antelope licenses is 5 p.m. on May 31.

Rock Springs Game Warden Andy Roosa said Department personnel will be on hand to assist the public with applying for hunting licenses and to answer questions. Library staff will also be available to assist participants with computer access. The how-to seminar will take place on from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29 at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. A credit or debit card is required for those applying online for a hunting license.

“We understand that some people still procrastinate when applying for their hunting licenses online,” Roosa said. “Also, there are people who do not have a home computer or access to the Internet as readily as others, so this might be an incentive for them to get their applications in, learn a few things, and see how easy applying for a license online can be.”

For more information call 307-875-3223.

